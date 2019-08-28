Shareholder Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Upped United Rentals (URI) Stake

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 27.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 14,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 67,812 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75M, up from 53,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $105.12. About 217,337 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 10,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 49,062 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, up from 38,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $134.52. About 4.80M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 43,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Burns J W & Ny has 0.32% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% or 5,850 shares. 36,500 were accumulated by Kepos Cap L P. Huntington Retail Bank accumulated 0% or 946 shares. Prelude Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 17,577 shares. Weiss Multi has 0.04% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Ellington Management Group Limited reported 43,130 shares. Paragon Associate Paragon Associate Ii Joint Venture holds 30,000 shares or 3.23% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Management Grp Incorporated Lp reported 204,315 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.04% or 74,779 shares. Anchor Bolt Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 401,075 shares. Natl Pension Ser stated it has 120,039 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Highland Mgmt Ltd Llc has 12,677 shares. Matarin Cap Mngmt Limited holds 0.23% or 27,287 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Money Lc has invested 4.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 125,652 were accumulated by Girard Ptnrs Ltd. Joel Isaacson Com Lc holds 0.88% or 51,101 shares. Hirtle Callaghan & Ltd reported 0% stake. Lenox Wealth accumulated 0.23% or 6,142 shares. Fayerweather Charles owns 9,385 shares. Mount Vernon Assocs Md owns 27,645 shares or 4.98% of their US portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot Com Ma reported 2.54% stake. 5.27 million are held by Citigroup Inc. Lakeview Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Old Dominion Cap Mgmt owns 22,372 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Co has 4.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 2.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Private Trust Na has 3.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 127,635 shares. Fiduciary Tru stated it has 2.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 109,083 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $111.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 32,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,685 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S.A..