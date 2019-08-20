Shareholder Yorktown Management & Research Co Lifted Aircastle LTD (AYR) Stake; Silverback Asset Management Has Raised Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Stake by $1.95 Million

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) by 76.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 216,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.25% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 283,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.44M market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.41. About 37,584 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 49.10% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 08/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, KINDREDBIO HAD $70.8 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS; 07/05/2018 – FDA approves Kindred’s weight-loss ointment for cats; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA HAS NO QUESTIONS, REQUESTS FOR ZIMETA IV SUBMISSION; 24/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval of Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the Management of Weight Loss in Cats; 25/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Announces Appointment of Ernest Mario, Joseph McCracken to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES – GOT RESPONSE FROM FDA FOR CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, & CONTROLS TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV FOR CONTROL OF FEVER IN HORSES; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES GETS FDA APPROVAL OF MIRATAZ™ (MIRTAZAPINE; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: Approval Is Pending Pre-Approval Inspection, or PAI, at Contract Manufacturer of Zimeta IV Scheduled for July 2018

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Aircastle Ltd. (AYR) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $607,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $21.17. About 151,021 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Aircastle Ltd. To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’, Outlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 27/03/2018 Aircastle Posts 2017 Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”) Annual Information Statements to Website

More notable recent Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “40 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Jounce Jumps On Licensing Deal, Regulus Hit With Partial Clinical Hold, Genomic Health Added to S&P SmallCap Index – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: ASCO Presentations From Roche, Celgene & More, Edwards Recommends Rejection Of Mini-Tender Offer – Benzinga” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.86, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold KIN shares while 12 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 24.90 million shares or 16.98% more from 21.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Lc accumulated 1.22 million shares. 142 were reported by Comml Bank Of Montreal Can. Vanguard Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 1.68M shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% or 238 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 7,518 shares. Evanson Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 16,545 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) or 533,873 shares. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 0% or 1.35M shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% or 860,064 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 19,000 shares in its portfolio. 1.97 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 32,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Barclays Pcl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Teton Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN).

More notable recent Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ayr Strategies – Under The Radar Cannabis Play – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aircastle Limited (AYR) CEO Mike Inglese on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Could the Leasing Industry Survive Another Recession? – The Motley Fool” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bain Credit Lp reported 241,036 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 86,762 shares. Diamond Hill Management accumulated 2.44M shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 51,704 shares. Gradient Investments Limited invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Pnc Fin Gru Incorporated accumulated 720 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 1,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 41,217 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) or 1.22M shares. Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Icon Advisers Communications holds 0.14% or 69,600 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De owns 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 90,922 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Lc has 38,711 shares. 612,421 were reported by Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corp.