Shareholder Yhb Investment Advisors Boosted United Rentals (URI) Holding; Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Lowered Its Interxion Holding Nv (INXN) Stake by $16.50 Million

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 28,803 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 25,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.60B market cap company. The stock increased 4.78% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $111.4. About 817,877 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding Nv (INXN) by 82.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 250,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 54,855 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 304,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 149,882 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT

