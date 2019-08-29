Shareholder Wright Investors Service Raised Eaton Plc (ETN) Holding; Pioneer Trust Bank N A Stake In Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Was Has Boosted

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 4,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 9,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $253.01. About 552,439 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX)

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 54.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 5,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 15,190 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 9,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $77.87. About 1.30 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $247.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 30,597 shares to 7,396 shares, valued at $425,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,487 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust reported 7,725 shares. Charter Trust Commerce has invested 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 2,662 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Dupont Mgmt holds 42,299 shares. 310,238 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Telemus Capital Limited Liability Company reported 5,278 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.09% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 4,597 shares. Cooke & Bieler Lp holds 2.14% or 1.48M shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com invested in 169,620 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen invested 1.81% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Wright Invsts Serv Incorporated invested 0.49% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Farmers Merchants Invests reported 235 shares stake. Ancora Advsr Lc, Us-based fund reported 150,590 shares.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 14% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eaton Corp.: Diversified Businesses Produce Steady Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy to Pay the Bills – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton forms strategic alliance with KPIT – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Becton Dickinson Reports Mixed Q3 Earnings, Reaffirms Guidance – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.