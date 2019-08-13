Shareholder Woodstock Raised Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding; Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increased Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) as Stock Price Rose

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 15,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 125,115 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 109,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.27. About 8.03M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 5,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.05 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $72.94. About 761,088 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 29/03/2018 – Defense Department: Recipients of Contract Include Booz Allen Hamilton; 18/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Formation of the Booz Allen Foundation; 22/03/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and Communication System IT Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Adj EPS 52c; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS lll Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and Technology Solutions; 29/05/2018 – The Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen a Place on $495M IDIQ Contract to Conquer Tough Technical Challenges; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 46C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Woodstock Corp, which manages about $699.55 million and $558.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,425 shares to 53,660 shares, valued at $20.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 6,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,750 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Fire Group Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 58,042 shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $89.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 36,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96M shares, and cut its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK).

