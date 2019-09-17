Shareholder Woodstock Has Lifted Nvidia (NVDA) Stake; Highland Capital Management LP Raised Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Holding by $1.10 Million

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 40.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,709 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, up from 12,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $180.21. About 5.80 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 01/05/2018 – Rescale and Remcom Bring NVIDIA GPU-Accelerated Electromagnetic Simulation to the Cloud; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 18.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 387,600 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.06 million, up from 326,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.06% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 4.01 million shares traded or 19.69% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS; 13/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q REV. ARS75.8B, EST. ARS75.93B; 09/05/2018 – YPF POSTPONES FUEL PRICE HIKES TO PROTECT CLIENT BASE, ECONOMY; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES LUIS SAS CFO; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 44,607 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.15% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Shine Invest Advisory Services holds 663 shares. Shelton Mngmt has 61,891 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. 2,955 are held by Guardian Ltd Partnership. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.05% or 16,978 shares. Adage Capital Prns Llc reported 741,981 shares stake. Wisconsin Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.47% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 16,700 shares. Eqis Capital owns 3,105 shares. Financial Architects holds 0.1% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 3,187 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Llc has 291,009 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Finemark Bank And reported 1,279 shares stake. Loomis Sayles LP invested in 1.7% or 5.55M shares. Northstar Advisors Lc owns 0.86% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 28,475 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 0.18% or 426,503 shares.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 35,000 shares to 4,090 shares, valued at $489,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AERI) by 479,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold YPF shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 105.21 million shares or 5.94% more from 99.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Saba LP accumulated 17,498 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 258,824 shares. Franklin accumulated 804,116 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.04% or 275,358 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 754 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.83% or 28.06M shares. Prudential invested in 34,400 shares. Moreover, Art Llc has 0.02% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 16,900 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs has 0.01% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). National Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 0% or 169,750 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.01% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.01% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) or 14,541 shares. Fmr has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 7,359 shares.