Shareholder Wms Partners Raised Pfizer (PFE) Stake; Tieton Capital Management Has Lowered Its Steelcase (SCS) Stake by $1.12 Million

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.04. About 252,057 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.67% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 162.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 40,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 65,718 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 10.12 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES; 22/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – END OF DISCUSSIONS FOR PARTS OF PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 23/05/2018 – STRATA ONCOLOGY FUNDING ROUND LED PFIZER, MERCK & CO; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer Biosimilar RETACRIT (Epoetin Alfa-Epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 06/04/2018 – PFIZER CANADA SAYS BESPONSA APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA FOR TREATING ADULTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY B-CELL PRECURSOR ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 58,578 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.79% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 28.62 million shares. Suvretta Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.28 million shares or 1.57% of the stock. Patten Grp Inc owns 9,040 shares. Hexavest has 3.15 million shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Pzena Investment Mngmt Lc has 0.74% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wasatch Advisors accumulated 151,406 shares. Tru Of Vermont invested in 0.99% or 272,042 shares. Blackhill Capital has invested 3.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Alta Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,653 shares. 61,615 are held by Tokio Marine Asset Limited. Strs Ohio holds 2.97 million shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv has invested 1.66% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Tiemann Inv Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.47% or 14,678 shares. Contravisory Investment Mngmt reported 1,265 shares.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer: Array Deal Makes Sense – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Reports Election of Dr. Scott Gottlieb to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “These 3 Biotech Stocks Skyrocketed Last Week — Are They Buys Now? – The Motley Fool” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “BioMarin Pharma (BMRN) Reports $15M Milestone Payments from Pfizer (PFE) for TALZENNA® (talazoparib) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer completes Therachon buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $401.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,936 shares to 21,807 shares, valued at $4.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 15,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,733 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.44M for 9.91 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 0.01% or 638,823 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd has 45,473 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 65,165 shares. 500 were reported by Optimum Invest Advsrs. 15,200 are held by Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia. California-based Menta Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.24% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). First Hawaiian State Bank stated it has 9,899 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Raymond James Finance Serv Advsr Incorporated has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). 602 were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 878,300 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Ltd invested in 82,173 shares. Denali Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Amalgamated Bancshares accumulated 11,652 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Steelcase Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Steelcase Earnings: SCS Stock Sinks as Q1 Earnings Surge, Miss Outlook – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Steelcase Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Steelcase to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $213,398 activity.