Shareholder Winslow Capital Management Raised Nike (NKE) Stake; Dynamic Advisors Solutions Boosted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 69,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 5.85 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492.39M, up from 5.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 5.24M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 4,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 46,805 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, up from 42,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHIEF GLOBAL STRATEGIST DAVID KELLY ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Kushner, CIM to get $600 mln JPMorgan loan to build Brooklyn residential tower- Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 02/04/2018 – Blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave JPMorgan; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Five banks open up trillion dollar gold club; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact Following The Master Servicer Change For 7 Jpmorgan Chase Transactions; 04/04/2018 – Frugal JPMorgan Gearhead Won’t Overpay for Muscle Cars or Bonds; 23/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC INSW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 26/03/2018 – BI UK: JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo; 20/04/2018 – REG-J.P. Morgan Structured Products B.V. 2017 Annual Report

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Rssll 1000 Grwt (IWF) by 202,352 shares to 69,332 shares, valued at $10.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eventbrite Inc Cl A by 685,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 945,407 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Com holds 630,514 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 922,500 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Company has 0.5% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.64% or 12,071 shares. Marco Invest Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Asset One, a Japan-based fund reported 641,215 shares. Ci Investments reported 0.52% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Argent Tru Com holds 0.26% or 29,876 shares. Moreover, Principal has 0.16% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2.01M shares. Carderock Cap Mngmt reported 47,433 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company reported 30,706 shares. Moreover, Mitchell Capital Mgmt Com has 2.21% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 74,147 shares. Gould Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp Ca invested in 0.12% or 3,693 shares. S&Co invested 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Augustine Asset Management holds 1.82% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 32,499 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 1.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Ashfield Prtn Limited Liability Com has 0.21% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 18,786 shares. Private Mgmt Grp Incorporated owns 426,546 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management L P, New York-based fund reported 46,280 shares. Swift Run Cap Management accumulated 2,315 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Pggm invested in 1.27 million shares. Sterneck Cap Ltd Company has 0.69% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership reported 6,616 shares. Farmers Comml Bank reported 30,569 shares stake. Hrt Financial Lc reported 27,162 shares. Westchester Capital Mgmt reported 85,053 shares. Lord Abbett Commerce Ltd Co holds 3.00 million shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd holds 521,665 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. First Interstate State Bank holds 2.08% or 92,083 shares. Amarillo Savings Bank invested in 1.07% or 26,914 shares.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,212 shares to 1,927 shares, valued at $824,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr by 616,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,721 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

