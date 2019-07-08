Shareholder Willingdon Wealth Management Lifted International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Position; Lee Enterprises Com (LEE) Shareholder North Star Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.14 Million

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 44.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 6,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,195 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 14,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $145.12. About 806,613 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 7.36% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF TO COMBINE WITH FRUTAROM; 07/05/2018 – Flavour-maker IFF buys rival Frutarom in $7bn deal; 07/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM TO REALIZE ABOUT $145M OF RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES; 07/05/2018 – IFF-FRUTAROM TO HAVE ABOUT $5.3B OF REV IN 2018 PRO-FORMA BASIS; 25/04/2018 – International Flavors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect to Realize About $145 Million of Run-Rate Cost Synergies by Third Full Year After Closing, With Around 25% Achieved in First Full Year; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Close in Six to Nine Months, Subject to Approval by Frutarom Shareholders, Regulatory Clearance and Other Closing Conditions; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom Shareholders Will Also Receive a Special Dividend, on a Per Share Basis, Equal to 0.249 of Per Share Value of IFF Dividends; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 15/05/2018 – IFF CFO RICHARD O’LEARY SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc Com (LEE) by 33.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 381,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 767,436 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 167,389 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has risen 33.91% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.48% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c; 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%; 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018; 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%

Since January 10, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $69.42 million activity.

