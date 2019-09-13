Shareholder Wilkins Investment Counsel Raised Fastenal (FAST) Holding; As Pfizer Com (PFE) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Orrstown Financial Services Upped Position

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 97.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 103,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 210,050 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.85 million, up from 106,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.98. About 1.34M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 789.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 17,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 19,407 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $840,000, up from 2,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.88. About 11.79M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 11/05/2018 – Global Thyroid Cancer Market Spotlight 2018 – Pfizer Has the Highest Number of Completed Clinical Trials – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International AB: Positive results with DiviTum® from new Pfizer study presented at the AACR congress; 25/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 10/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer health-care business, the British company said; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Recommendation Was Based on Failure to Demonstrate Clear Improvement in Primary Endpoint; 18/04/2018 – N4 Pharma Starts Generic Viagra Clinical Trial; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Income About 17%; 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Shares for $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.2% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 80,478 shares. The Florida-based Finemark Commercial Bank And Tru has invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0.16% stake. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 1,400 shares. Fil Ltd holds 42,431 shares. Qci Asset Management Inc Ny reported 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Ruggie Cap Group holds 182 shares. Savings Bank reported 29,862 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 20 shares. Lenox Wealth Management, Ohio-based fund reported 1,522 shares. Willis Investment Counsel accumulated 348,100 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Yhb has 0.35% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Com National Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 48,962 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 1.20 million shares. Hills Retail Bank And Tru Com accumulated 183,898 shares.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $73.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) by 8,830 shares to 1,554 shares, valued at $151,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 5,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,320 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX).