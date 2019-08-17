Shareholder Wilen Investment Management Has Raised Kraton Perform (KRA) Position; Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Upped Its Kellogg (K) Stake by $2.61 Million; Share Value Declined

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Kellogg (K) by 916.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 45,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 50,843 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Kellogg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 2.48 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Hailee Steinfeld And Kellogg’s® Ring In National Cereal Day With Epic Celebration; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Investment Results in Stake in Nigerian Food Manufacturer; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – BY ACQUIRING 1/2 OF TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS, CO HAS A STAKE IN DUFIL, A LEADING MANUFACTURER & MARKETER OF PACKAGED FOODS IN NIGERIA, GHANA; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG 1Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.19, EST. $1.08; 16/05/2018 – Venezuela reactivates Kellogg plant after company pullout; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Kellogg $1b WNG WNG 3Y +85a, WNG 10Y +150-155; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kraton Perform (KRA) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 51,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The institutional investor held 144,002 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 92,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Kraton Perform for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.10M market cap company. The stock increased 6.15% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $27.6. About 169,528 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Kraton Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRA); 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MILLION; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q REV. $502.4M, EST. $481.0M; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $502.4 MLN VS $458.1 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Kraton Polymers Llc/cap Offers to Repurchase 10.5% Company Guarn; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 14/05/2018 – Kraton Says Subsidiary to Borrow Additional $90.0 Million in Incremental U.S. Dollar-Denominated Term Loans Under Existing Term-Loan Facility; 08/03/2018 – KRATON: EURO TRANCHE PROCEEDS, CASH WERE USED TO PREPAY $185M; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – EXPECT TO REDUCE 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET DEBT BY $125 – $150 MLN

More notable recent Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s why Kraton Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KRA) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Kraton Invests in Flexible Cariflexâ„¢ Semi Works Latex Unit – PRNewswire” published on March 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Kraton Corporation Announces Global Price Increase for Tall Oil Fatty Acids – PRNewswire” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold KRA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 29.36 million shares or 0.44% more from 29.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn reported 81,795 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Advisory Services Net Ltd has 0% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 300 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 11,287 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,325 shares. Rothschild Co Asset Mgmt Us accumulated 0.27% or 787,552 shares. Metropolitan Life Co reported 74,705 shares. Century holds 155,079 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt owns 6,415 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 30,400 shares. Invesco invested in 0.01% or 667,418 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 0% or 494 shares. Numerixs has invested 0.02% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 57,248 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 2,647 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7.79 million were accumulated by Capital Rech Glob Invsts. Allstate Corp invested in 0.01% or 5,779 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 9,908 shares. 4.90 million are owned by Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation. Assetmark holds 25,786 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. London Of Virginia holds 0.01% or 17,440 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has 25,637 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 373,165 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Willis Investment Counsel has 1.55% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 181,830 shares. 47,650 were reported by Norinchukin Bancorporation The. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt has 9,110 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 0.02% stake. Piedmont Invest Advisors reported 13,129 shares. Zeke Limited Liability reported 11,049 shares stake. Maverick Capital Limited reported 46,720 shares.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CN 100 Celebrations Come to Edmonton as part of K-Days – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kellogg higher on activist chatter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What You Should Know About Kellogg Company’s (NYSE:K) 3.6% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kellogg closes on Keebler sale – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel to Acquire George K. Baum & Company – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,259 shares to 10,499 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,637 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW).