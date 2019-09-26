Shareholder Wildcat Capital Management Has Raised Facebook (FB) Stake; As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Rose, Holder Cibc World Markets Has Lowered by $3.11 Million Its Position

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 58.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 66,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.85M, up from 42,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $521.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $182.8. About 16.25M shares traded or 14.41% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Shopify has a BIG Facebook Problem!; 23/03/2018 – Bolton Was Early Beneficiary of Cambridge Analytica’s Facebook Data; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Exit Hints at Dissent on Handling of Russian Trolls; 14/03/2018 – Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes says the 1 percent should give cash to working people In his new book “Fair Shot,” Hughes outlines a proposal for “guaranteed income,” to lift health and education outcomes in the U.S; 18/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Vietnam set to tighten clamps on Facebook and Google, threatening dissidents; 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS HAS NOT SEEN A BIG PULLBACK IN TERMS OF ALLOCATING DOLLARS TO FACEBOOK – CNBC; 28/03/2018 – siobhan kennedy: Exclusive: Cambridge Analytica data is still circulating – harvested from thousands of Facebook profiles; 20/03/2018 – Facebook: The Case for Not Getting Ahead of the Story — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Street artist taunts Schumer over his daughter’s Facebook job

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 89.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 59,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 7,116 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $373,000, down from 67,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $45.33. About 3.26 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenview Mgmt Lc invested in 1.48 million shares. 35,674 were reported by Fiduciary Trust. 31,384 were accumulated by Shelton Mngmt. Allstate owns 37,189 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 522 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tig Advsr Ltd Com holds 1.09M shares. Anderson Hoagland reported 1.49% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Epoch Investment Prtn accumulated 4.59M shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 1.12 million shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 40,250 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited owns 3.15 million shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 48 shares. Axa reported 64,380 shares stake. California-based Gemmer Asset Llc has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc owns 7,440 shares.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $22.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 386,440 shares to 786,440 shares, valued at $65.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 419,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (Call) (NYSE:PFE).

