Shareholder Wildcat Capital Management Has Lifted Facebook (FB) Position; Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Stock Price Rose While Ashford Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $5.52 Million

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 17,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The hedge fund held 71,983 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.14M, down from 89,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marketaxess Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $342.48. About 388,096 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q EPS $1.27; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $3.7B :MKTX US; 02/05/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for April 2018; 09/04/2018 – EUROBONDS FROM RUSSIA’S RUSAL REMOVED FROM BOND TRADING PLATFORM MARKETAXESS AFTER FRESH U.S. SANCTIONS – MARKETAXESS SPOKESMAN; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q REV. $114.7M, EST. $114.2M; 06/04/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $5.5B :MKTX US; 21/05/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Short-Interest Ratio Rises 43% to 14 Days

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 58.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 66,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.85M, up from 42,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $188.08. About 8.69M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – @jimcramer has a suggestion for Facebook: The company should hire a special counsel to investigate its data leak scandal to show it has nothing to hide. via @cnbctech; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: STROZ FRIEDBERG AUDITORS STOOD DOWN; 06/04/2018 – This week on Too Embarrassed to Ask: The YouTube shooting, Spotify’s IPO and a Facebook-Cambridge Analytica update <strong>Recode’s</strong> Kara Swisher, Teddy Schleifer and Kurt Wagner explain some of this week’s biggest stories; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the center of the Facebook controversy, has suspended its CEO; 28/05/2018 – Full Page “Dear Facebook” Letter In The New York Times from MeWe, the Competitor Mark Zuckerberg Refuses to Name; 10/04/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells Congress company didn’t do enough to prevent harm, per @AP; 17/04/2018 – OROMIA ADMINISTRATION AND SECURITY BUREAU COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS NEED TO FIGHT AGAINST EVER GROWING VIRUS OF FAKE NEWS; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook introduces bounty system to stop next Cambridge Analytica; 23/04/2018 – DOUBLELINE’S GUNDLACH SAYS GO LONG XOP, SHORT FACEBOOK

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $746.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 8,160 shares to 372,737 shares, valued at $30.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Holdco Llc (NYSE:KMI) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Gamco Global Gold Natural Resources And Income Tru (XGGNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold MKTX shares while 105 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 35.89 million shares or 1.81% less from 36.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Management has invested 0.05% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Laurion Cap LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 8,965 shares. Spark Investment Lc reported 0.66% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Whittier Trust Of Nevada owns 50 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 87 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 16,138 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stephens Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 251,969 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com holds 48,908 shares. Brinker holds 0.09% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 7,454 shares. Alpine Glob Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.45% or 4,802 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.01% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) or 683 shares. Stephens Ar reported 2,537 shares stake. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 9,100 shares or 0% of the stock. 900 were reported by Ellington Mgmt Grp Limited. Gam Ag reported 2,200 shares.

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 19.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $46.06M for 70.18 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $358,490 activity.

