Shareholder Whitebox Advisors Has Boosted Grifols S A (GRFS) Holding; Himax Technologies (HIMX) Shareholder Dalton Investments Lowered Position by $2.69 Million as Market Value Declined

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX) by 68.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 897,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The hedge fund held 416,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $355.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.15. About 589,243 shares traded. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 54.64% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Loss $3.3M; 09/03/2018 HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC HIMX.O : NORTHLAND SECURITIES CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 — 7, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 — 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Adj EPS $.016; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 – 7, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX DECIDES TO EXERCISE OPTIONS TO FULLY BUY EMZA VISUAL; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL CONTINUE AS IT IS AFTER DEAL, AND WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 29/03/2018 – Himax Decides To Exercise Options To Fully Acquire Emza Visual Sense; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 252.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 20.17% . The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.82 million, up from 505,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.01. About 452,145 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS HAS BEGUN COMMERCIALIZING ANTISERA REAGENTS IN U.S; 31/05/2018 – Grifols Launches a New Testing Service for Patients Treated with Daratumumab; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Efficacy of Fibrin Sealant Grifols as an Adjunct to Haemostasis During Surgery in Paediatric; 14/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA; 25/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC – TO PAY GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.204 EUR/SHR AGAINST FY 2017; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US

More notable recent Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Himax Technologies’ Business Is Underwhelming After a Tough 2018 – The Motley Fool” on February 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Himax Launches Flexible OLED Driver and Timing Controller for BOE’s Leading-Edge Automotive Display Solution – GlobeNewswire” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Himax Technologies Is Worth At Least $5 – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Himax Technologies Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Himax Technologies – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I by 38,500 shares to 113,851 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Best Inc by 919,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 986,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR) by 865,089 shares to 2.15M shares, valued at $38.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 10.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.50M shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).