Shareholder White Pine Capital Has Raised General Elec Co Com (GE) Holding; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose While Tnb Financial Has Decreased Position

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in General Elec Co Com (GE) by 165.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 58,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 94,186 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, up from 35,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in General Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 42.14 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – IORA HEALTH – SERIES E FINANCING IS ALSO FUNDED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING GE VENTURES, HUMANA, KHOSLA VENTURES, POLARIS PARTNERS & TEMASEK; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Musk Joke Falls Flat; GE Healthcare Slims Down: Industrials Wrap; 06/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; General Electric Company Turbofan Engines; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO; 23/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Japan: Japan Set to Modify its GE Food Labeling System – March 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Albania gets EU grant for railway line to port, airport; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Transportation Rev $872M; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says he is not looking to buy General Electric; 24/04/2018 – GE and Wells Fargo face shareholder calls to end KPMG audits

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 5,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 131,894 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72 million, down from 137,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. 55,248 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. The insider Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. Seidman Leslie had bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 3,763 shares to 33,580 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 9,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,490 shares, and cut its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 24.77 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P Divid Etf (SDY) by 7,987 shares to 13,269 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).