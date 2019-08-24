Shareholder White Elm Capital Has Lifted Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding; Raymond James Financial (RJF) Holder Brave Warrior Advisors Boosted Holding by $15.12 Million as Valuation Declined

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 110,900 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80M, up from 86,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 3.79M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 189,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The hedge fund held 2.46M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.75 million, up from 2.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $76.2. About 873,681 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “6 Key Takeaways From Altria’s Q2 Earnings – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Better Than Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bernstein recommends Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Philip Morris International Gets a Big Boost From IQOS in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “A trading issue impacted US stock quotes late in the day as Dow flatlined into the close – CNBC” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs reported 42,253 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo reported 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Archford Capital Strategies Limited reported 16,133 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 16.38M shares. Botty Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Avalon Advsrs Limited invested in 1.25 million shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Kentucky Retirement has 0.58% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Fifth Third Bankshares invested in 0.19% or 336,114 shares. 1.41 million are owned by Ajo Lp. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Spc owns 2,300 shares. Hills Retail Bank Tru holds 0.12% or 5,120 shares in its portfolio. Waddell & Reed holds 0.61% or 2.78M shares.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 6,950 shares to 39,464 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 13,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,900 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt holds 523,378 shares. 950 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards And Communication. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 36,600 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas invested in 0.03% or 41,006 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 766,990 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation owns 11,218 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors invested in 49,347 shares. King Luther Capital owns 12,017 shares. Rr Lp owns 640,562 shares. Ftb Advsrs invested in 0% or 70 shares. Hl Fin Service Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,000 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 207,595 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Systematic Management LP has 0.02% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 6,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 204,918 shares. Pension Service has 179,173 shares.