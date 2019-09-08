Shareholder Wexford Capital LP Boosted Colfax (CFX) Position; Hansberger Growth Investors LP Position in Diageo Plc (DEO) Has Lowered by $439,937 as Market Value Declined

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $169.93. About 663,932 shares traded or 88.69% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competiti; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 867,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.51 million, up from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 1.35M shares traded or 5.91% up from the average. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold CFX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.47 million shares or 16.58% more from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 246,928 are owned by Ameriprise Finance. Victory Capital Mgmt invested 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). State Street Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Nordea Invest Mngmt, Sweden-based fund reported 133,200 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs invested in 27,812 shares. 16,700 are held by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. 934,285 were accumulated by Geode Capital Mgmt. Markel Corporation has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Moreover, Muzinich And has 0.01% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 5,000 shares. 209,625 were reported by Prudential Fincl Inc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 9,024 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.06% or 35,939 shares. Select Equity Group Ltd Partnership reported 2.57M shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp accumulated 4.87M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Wexford Cap LP holds 2.11 million shares or 5.17% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Colfax Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CFX) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Investors Undervaluing Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) By 37%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 224,598 shares to 214,428 shares, valued at $11.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 151,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 453,832 shares, and cut its stake in Aytu Bioscience Inc.