Shareholder Westwood Management Has Increased Boeing Co. (BA) Stake; Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Raised Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stake by $1.02 Million as Valuation Rose

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – BOEING IS `ASSESSING THE SITUATION’ ON US-CHINA TRADE; 10/04/2018 – The Jakarta Globe: Malaysia Airlines Launches Widebody Tender Process, Could Oust Boeing 787 Deal; 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS A FEW 777 DELIVERY SLOTS OPEN FOR 2019; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N SEES FY SHR $16.40 TO $16.60; 29/03/2018 – 7267.JP, GE, BA/@FAASafetyBrief: FAA issues new AD for certain Honda HA-420 airplanes. AD requires incorporating a temporary revision into the airplane flight manual and replacing faulty power brake valves upon condition; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Backlog $486.25B; 18/04/2018 – KOREAN AIR PLANS TO CHECK FAN BLADES OF ITS ENTIRE BOEING 737 FLEET BY NOV – COMPANY OFFICIAL; 28/03/2018 – BOEING HIT BY WANNACRY VIRUS, FEARS IT COULD CRIPPLE SOME VITAL AIRPLANE PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT- SEATTLE TIMES, CITING MEMO; 19/04/2018 – Defense One: BREAKING: Drone-export rules to relax; Air Force leaders want to change space; Chat with Boeing’s defense boss;; 11/04/2018 – Boeing’s venture capital arm invests both outside the U.S. and in a space company for the second time in less than a month

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 261,240 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14 million, up from 231,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 2.24 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 12/04/2018 – Linde, Praxair chose bidders for antitrust sell-off; 09/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE: FORMER SOHO CHINA COO YAN TO JOIN ASIA REAL ESTATE; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – EXPECTS TO PAY QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.225 PER SHARE OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30; 04/05/2018 – Blackstone’s F&R acquisition to close in late summer; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone is among firms weighing offer for LaSalle REIT – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – International Market Centers and AmericasMart to Combine to Form the World’s Largest Owner and Operator of Premier Showroom Space; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO BE BOUGHT BY BLACKSTONE FOR; 26/03/2018 – Blackstone Sells $352 Million London Office to Korean Venture; 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings: Blackstone Deal for $358.9 Million; 13/04/2018 – Blackstone To Acquire Center For Autism And Related Disorders (CARD)

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 4,700 shares to 73,253 shares, valued at $12.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,461 shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

