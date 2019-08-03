Shareholder Westpac Banking Has Lifted Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Position; Pershing Square Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position in Howard Hughes (HHC) by $4.23 Million as Market Value Rose

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 4,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 50,432 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 billion, up from 45,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.66. About 4.53 million shares traded or 46.14% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 38,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.43M, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $131.26. About 144,046 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 358.33% or $0.43 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. HHC’s profit will be $13.37 million for 105.85 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -58.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Comm holds 0.09% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 138,746 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 1.84M shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.04% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 11,376 shares. Harris Assocs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Natixis LP owns 69,454 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Virtu Limited Co accumulated 2,199 shares. Coe Cap Management Lc holds 5,554 shares. First Personal Fin Service reported 142 shares stake. Seizert Cap Partners Ltd Liability reported 385,078 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 119,350 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 387,370 shares. Beech Hill Incorporated accumulated 4,675 shares or 0.32% of the stock. M&T Savings Bank holds 0% or 4,119 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verity Asset Mgmt invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Amg Funds Ltd Co reported 13,662 shares stake. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 9,370 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc owns 137,638 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank owns 9,736 shares. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Lc accumulated 292,064 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Wedgewood Invsts Pa reported 3,500 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.03% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York accumulated 102,477 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 6.57 million shares. Beaumont Fin Limited Liability Company reported 5,639 shares. Princeton Strategies Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.41% or 22,227 shares. Mcdaniel Terry reported 3.13% stake. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.3% or 11,761 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Company has 0.11% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 15,028 shares.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 49,440 shares to 32,524 shares, valued at $3.30B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 2,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,458 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).