Shareholder Westpac Banking Boosted Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) Stake; As Ross Stores (ROST) Share Price Declined, Confluence Wealth Management Has Raised Its Holding

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 120.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 61,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,174 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 billion, up from 50,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 536,953 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has risen 1.84% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.59% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 146.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 4,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, up from 3,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $106.83. About 1.04M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q Net $418.3M; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Earnings: Another Wild Ride? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 13 Weeks Ending May 5, Comparable-Store Sales Forecast Up 1% to 2%; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,837 shares to 63,019 shares, valued at $17.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 9,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,787 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 17,201 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.08% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Moreover, Cypress Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.2% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 11,660 shares. Hallmark Mngmt holds 1.96% or 193,498 shares. Millennium Lc reported 38,416 shares stake. Boston Limited Company accumulated 0.32% or 66,709 shares. Cap Ca accumulated 0.05% or 4,500 shares. 702,112 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 249,334 shares. Cypress Capital Group has invested 0.87% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Stephens Invest Management Grp Inc Ltd Com reported 56,769 shares. Third Point Ltd Company holds 1.60M shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 27,800 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments Lc has invested 0.07% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability invested in 14,584 shares.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 19,534 shares to 401,265 shares, valued at $30.22 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 23,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439,190 shares, and cut its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Capital Fund Management Sa has 0.02% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Invesco accumulated 0.05% or 4.94M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 22,095 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp Tn invested in 27 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Asset One holds 214,400 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. United Services Automobile Association has invested 0.03% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Il holds 38,285 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Proshare Advisors has 0.01% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 34,198 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 163,280 shares. Frontier Mngmt Ltd invested in 4.04 million shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% or 434,931 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management reported 11,317 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 1.69 million shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $38,475 activity.