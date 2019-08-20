Shareholder Westend Advisors Has Raised Medtronic (MDT) Stake; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Marco Investment Management Has Raised Holding

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc. (MDT) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 10,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 390,599 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.58B, up from 380,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.08B market cap company. The stock increased 4.55% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $108.92. About 6.88M shares traded or 43.05% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15; 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC BEGINS CLINICAL STUDY OF DES FOR BIFURCATION LESIONS; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019; 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 40.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 13,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 46,551 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94M, up from 33,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $200.93. About 846,443 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs says electric car company Tesla may require as much as $10 billion in additional capital by 2020 to fund the company’s operations; 09/03/2018 – MARKS: THERE ARE TERRIFIC PEOPLE THROUGHOUT GOLDMAN SACHS; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Taps Mallory to Head Unit Targeting America’s Super-Rich; 16/04/2018 – Brightwire: Goldman Sachs to lead up to USD 600 million A-round funding of Suning Sports; 12/03/2018 – Solomon clear to take Goldman helm as rival’s retreat ends power struggle; 09/05/2018 – Goldman’s ‘Secret Sauce’ Wrapped in a Cheap ETF (Video); 30/03/2018 – Jackie Jones: Goldman sachs to buy house-flipping lender genesis capital, sources say — update fox business -; 08/05/2018 – WestRock at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Goldman May Raise South Africa GDP Growth Forecast Again; 02/05/2018 – Goldman’s Beinner Prefers Credit Risk Over Duration Risk (Video)

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82 million and $538.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,452 shares to 318,641 shares, valued at $17.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,786 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Cap Management Inc stated it has 610 shares. Intll Value Advisers Ltd has invested 5.52% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cim Invest Mangement invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.08% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Palladium Prtn Limited holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 7,754 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust reported 0.07% stake. Shell Asset invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 2,045 were accumulated by Parkside Finance Fincl Bank &. Sol Capital Company holds 0.09% or 1,597 shares. Sit Assocs has 30,840 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Management Ltd Com Tn stated it has 88,400 shares or 2.44% of all its holdings. Tdam Usa stated it has 1,776 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Waddell Reed Financial has 0.13% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 269,731 shares. Rbf holds 25,100 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.27% or 1.09M shares.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 112,477 shares to 17,337 shares, valued at $4.90B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.13 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 383 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp Inc (NYSE:GS).