Shareholder Westchester Capital Management Has Upped Suntrust Banks (STI) Holding; Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Valuation Declined While Broadfin Capital Upped Its Position

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (STI) by 84.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 1.33 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 2.91M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $182.95M, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $68.65. About 2.48M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 03/04/2018 – SiteOne Landscape at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY SHR $1.29; 19/03/2018 – Rexnord at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/03/2018 – American Vanguard at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 27/03/2018 – SiteOne Landscape Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 15/03/2018 – Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.20%; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Investment Banking Income $131M

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 64.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 257,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 657,998 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.23M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. It closed at $20.51 lastly. It is up 51.22% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 19/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics: HTX-011 Achieved All Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 21/03/2018 – INFORM P LYKOS SA LYKr.AT SAYS WINS MANAGEMENT OF HERON’S CUSTOMERS’ BILLS SINCE MARCH 1ST; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.81; 19/03/2018 – New Heron Drilling Program to Expand Shallow Resources at Woodlawn; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heron Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTX)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S&Co invested in 14,558 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cibc Ww Mkts has 0.01% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 22,005 shares. Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 2,549 shares. Compton Capital Inc Ri holds 0.23% or 8,500 shares in its portfolio. 3,501 were reported by Greenleaf. Indexiq Advisors Limited holds 1.7% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 883,047 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 16,852 shares. Field Main State Bank invested in 0.02% or 269 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 241 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.08% or 17,375 shares. 12,943 were reported by Lakeview Prtnrs Llc. Central Retail Bank Tru reported 21,537 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 285,832 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Continental Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 1.3% or 36,510 shares. Premier Asset Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 6,000 shares.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) by 12,067 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $238.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 476,079 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc..

