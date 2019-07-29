Shareholder Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Increased Cvs Health (CVS) Holding; Victory Capital Management Has Cut Its Agco (AGCO) Position by $36.11 Million as Share Value Rose

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 15.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 523,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.63 million, down from 3.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $76.36. About 521,218 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 9.31% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 26/04/2018 – AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 24/04/2018 – AGCO Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Net $24.3M; 19/04/2018 – AGCO Power Celebrates its 75th Anniversary; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q EPS 30c; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY EPS $3.65; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 110.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 40,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,030 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, up from 36,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 3.12M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $536,715 activity. The insider Smith Lucinda B sold $214,500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold AGCO shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Fin National Bank & invested 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Barclays Plc holds 0% or 24,721 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership owns 4,874 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Northpointe Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 1.2% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.03% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) or 44,700 shares. 2,901 were accumulated by Lpl Limited. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0.01% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 317 shares. 154,605 were reported by Federated Investors Pa. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 2.01 million shares. Convergence Prns Limited Liability Co invested in 24,885 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk owns 12,335 shares. Amg Funds has 10,327 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 1.49 million shares. Element Capital Limited Co holds 0.02% or 9,392 shares.

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 20.45% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $122.08M for 12.01 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.88% EPS growth.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $43.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (NYSE:BGS) by 21,691 shares to 46,225 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alza Corp (Prn) by 1.21M shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability invested 0.7% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Magellan Asset invested in 3,770 shares. Harding Loevner LP owns 870 shares. Madison Holdings invested in 94,685 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Company invested in 24,138 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Orleans Cap Corporation La holds 21,470 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. First Washington stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Trust Company Of Toledo Na Oh owns 23,784 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Markel holds 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 275,000 shares. Telemus Capital Lc stated it has 38,524 shares. Mengis Capital Management reported 0.53% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.3% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Intact Management accumulated 144,100 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 2.03M shares or 0.28% of the stock. King Luther Mgmt owns 83,693 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of stock. 166,368 shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J, worth $10.73 million. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap On Inc. (NYSE:SNA) by 5,500 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 54,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

