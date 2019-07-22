Shareholder Wellcome Trust LTD Has Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shareholder Tremblant Capital Group Has Upped Holding by $1.42 Million as Shares Rose

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 28,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.23 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.62 million, up from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $54.89. About 5.44 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242.18M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $967.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $13.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1964.52. About 3.19M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Americans are investing more in their pets, spurring interest from companies searching for growth. Meanwhile, the threat of Amazon’s entry into health care looms; 26/05/2018 – Good point made here: Trump is looking to save Chinese jobs by bailing out ZTE and costing US jobs by attacking Amazon; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s top voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former exec alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business pinned against Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Snap Replaces Chief Financial Officer With Amazon Exec — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Season Two of Amazon Prime Original Goliath Premieres on June 15 on Prime Video; 25/04/2018 – Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device that could have Alexa built in; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in acquisition discussions with home shopping channel Evine – TechCrunch; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BORROWINGS UNDER AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL BE USED FOR BACKSTOPPING ANY NOTES CO MAY ISSUE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – RBC’s Mahaney Sees 200 Million Amazon Prime Members by 2021 (Video)

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15,572 shares to 44,756 shares, valued at $79.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realogy Hldgs Corp (Call) (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.23M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,100 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold 29,340 shares worth $1.40 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American & Management invested in 0.13% or 9,112 shares. Fdx Advsrs owns 46,570 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi stated it has 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.1% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). American Assets Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.49% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Limited Company invested in 5,884 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd stated it has 310,154 shares. 25,223 are held by Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 125,832 shares. First Personal Financial accumulated 0.18% or 11,901 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability owns 9.25 million shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Llc invested in 0.28% or 249,995 shares. First Republic Investment holds 593,048 shares. Cap Ca invested 0.5% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The New York-based Cobblestone Advisors Lc New York has invested 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) to Boost Snacks Unit, Invests in Hu Master – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez International Appoints Sandra MacQuillan as Executive Vice President, Integrated Supply Chain – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Adobe, Philip Morris, Mondelez, ConocoPhillips and Tesla – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cronos Group Names Todd Abraham As New Chief Innovation Officer – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Limited invested in 510 shares or 5.19% of the stock. Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Co invested in 1.86% or 15,923 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership has invested 0.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mercer Advisers has 1.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 29,066 are owned by Ajo L P. Johnson Grp has invested 1.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,810 are owned by Cap Sarl. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) reported 2.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Summit Financial Strategies Inc invested in 323 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Com stated it has 4.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 401 are held by Summit Wealth Limited Liability Corp. Ameritas Investment accumulated 1.79% or 21,644 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 3.55% or 16.66M shares in its portfolio. Peavine Capital Lc reported 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Amarillo Bank & Trust has 1.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).