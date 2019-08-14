Shareholder Welch & Forbes Boosted Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Holding; Old National Bancorp Stake in Diamondback Energy (FANG) Has Raised by $1.37 Million as Stock Value Rose

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 367.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 11,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 14,263 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 3,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.92. About 759,630 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Doesn’t Disclose Financial Terms of Deal; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; NO TERMS; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 29/05/2018 – AJG BUYS THOMAS COSTELLO INSURANCE AGENCY; NO TERMS; 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Elections in Azerbaíjan; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS PALMER ATLANTIC INSURANCE LTD; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ. REV. $1,192.7M; 10/05/2018 – Palladium Equity Partners Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell Pronto Insurance to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 38.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 13,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 48,808 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, up from 35,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $96.31. About 1.58 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $905,320 activity. Another trade for 5,313 shares valued at $505,352 was made by Hollis Michael L. on Friday, March 8.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,668 shares to 175,006 shares, valued at $27.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 3,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,184 shares, and cut its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd (NYSE:CHU).

