Shareholder Welch & Forbes Has Raised Adobe (ADBE) Position; Dominion Energy (D) Stock Declined While Opus Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 38.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 29,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 48,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 77,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 3.36 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 51.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 14,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 42,801 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41M, up from 28,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $287.45. About 1.69M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Adobe: A Sustainable Rally – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe (ADBE) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADBE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim Corporation owns 7,590 shares. Riverpark Ltd stated it has 1.76% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Connor Clark & Lunn Limited holds 0.09% or 54,075 shares in its portfolio. Goelzer Investment owns 9,522 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based State Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.2% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). New Amsterdam Prns Ltd New York has 0.14% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.62 million shares. Pnc Fin Ser Gru accumulated 0.04% or 140,743 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.49% or 198,525 shares. Egerton (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership has invested 5.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Rodgers Brothers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,650 shares. Comm Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 0.12% or 1,800 shares. Capital Planning Advsrs Limited Co holds 9,545 shares. Lifeplan Financial Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 61 shares.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $3.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 3,947 shares to 72,022 shares, valued at $11.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 22,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 681,171 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dominion slips after issuing downside Q3 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Businessinsider.com with their article: “Uber’s top lawyer reveals how the CEO convinced him to join the company he’d previously said he would avoid – Business Insider” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) by 15,000 shares to 43,000 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).