Shareholder Wedgewood Partners Increased Ross Stores (ROST) Stake; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holder Portland Global Advisors Has Lowered Its Position as Share Price Declined

Portland Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc sold 1,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 23,743 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73 million, down from 25,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $182.29. About 1.07 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in Ross Stores (ROST) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 46,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 412,105 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.85 million, up from 365,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Ross Stores for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $108.71. About 1.26 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q Net $418.3M; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Plan to Open About 100 New Stores This Year; 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING AUGUST 4, 2018, FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO BE UP 1% TO 2% OVER THE 13 WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 5, 2017; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES 1Q EPS $1.11, EST. $1.07

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 135,100 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd accumulated 9,406 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 2,313 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company accumulated 0.05% or 1,796 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has 166,307 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 847 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 783,925 shares. 1,020 are held by Town Country Bankshares Tru Communication Dba First Bankers Tru Communication. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 358,092 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives invested in 7 shares or 0% of the stock. Kcm Invest Advsr Limited holds 2,207 shares. Dana Investment Advsr stated it has 169,860 shares. Cypress Cap Gp Incorporated reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Price T Rowe Md holds 913,984 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sabal Trust accumulated 3,237 shares.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 16.51 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Portland Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $321.25M and $300.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Mid Cap S&P 400 (IJH) by 5,564 shares to 37,849 shares, valued at $7.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Index (EFA) by 5,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 358,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY).

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 91,879 shares to 433,260 shares, valued at $40.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 19,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 638,817 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold ROST shares while 218 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 313.34 million shares or 1.13% less from 316.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marketfield Asset Ltd Company reported 63,130 shares. Blackrock owns 25.15M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Guardian Tru has 408,645 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. 497,602 were reported by Madison Inv Hldg. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Gam Hldg Ag invested 0.12% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% or 8,885 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd holds 37,230 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De owns 1.57M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cim Ltd Liability holds 0.23% or 6,744 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 721,372 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.19% or 31,630 shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability reported 8,078 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Lc owns 6,974 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Limited stated it has 195,049 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.