Shareholder Weatherly Asset Management Increased Costco Whsl New (COST) Stake; American Tower New (AMT) Shareholder Altfest L J & Company Has Upped Its Position by $1.04 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 13,308 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 11,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $294.76. About 1.36 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 469.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 37,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 45,031 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 7,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $230.19. About 1.06 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 48,850 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv reported 0.17% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 76,772 shares. Vigilant Capital Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cambridge Trust, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 115,200 shares. Alpha Cubed reported 2,273 shares. Ironsides Asset Advisors Lc owns 6,260 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Toth Fin Advisory Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). First Republic Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 0.07% or 1,218 shares. Retail Bank owns 6,964 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. North Star Invest Mngmt Corporation has 3,100 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg accumulated 1.72M shares. 8,455 were accumulated by Orleans Cap Management La. Girard Ltd reported 24,536 shares.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF) by 26,696 shares to 9,822 shares, valued at $903,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 11,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,178 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEZ).

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,724 shares to 5,409 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 7,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,836 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny accumulated 25 shares or 0% of the stock. Cambridge Trust has invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Estabrook Mngmt owns 73,977 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 828 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 62,350 shares stake. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Blue Chip Ptnrs has invested 0.05% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hitchwood Mngmt LP holds 1.13% or 325,000 shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Global Americas has 0.7% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Guardian Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 78,323 shares. Barometer Capital Management has 0.96% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 34,700 shares. Sunbelt reported 2,024 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Hartline Inv Corporation invested 0.73% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Utah Retirement has 82,582 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. The New York-based Pinebridge Investments LP has invested 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).