Shareholder Wbi Investments Has Raised Intl Paper Co (IP) Position; Msdc Management LP Holding in Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) Raised by $22.73 Million

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 382.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 382,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 482,975 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.35 million, up from 100,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.46. About 1.27 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: IP BID DOES FAILS TO VALUE SMURFIT INTRINSIC BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SEEN OPENING UP 7 TO 10 PERCENT AFTER REJECTING UNSOLICITED APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER-TRADERS; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS WELCOMES CERTAINTY PROVIDED BY IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DEADLINE; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Would Seek a Secondary Listing on the London Stk Exchange; 26/04/2018 – International Paper Says It Has Options If Smurfit Bids Fails; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT REPEATS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED INTL PAPER’S PROPOSALS; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS COMPELLING PROPOSAL ON THE TABLE, DISAPPOINTED NOT BEEN ABLE TO ENGAGE WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Smurfit Kappa Shareholders Would Hold 15% of Enlarged Company; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Both Companies Should Meet ‘to Discuss the Synergy Potential of the Combined Co’; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO REITERATES THAT INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL ENTIRELY FAILS TO VALUE GROUP’S INTRINSIC BUSINESS WORTH, PROSPECTS

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (ZIOP) by 222.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 7.58M shares as the company’s stock rose 60.28% . The hedge fund held 10.99M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.30 million, up from 3.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Ziopharm Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $755.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $4.645. About 679,812 shares traded. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 184.43% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 184.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 55,892 shares to 64,791 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 77,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,830 shares, and cut its stake in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIH).

