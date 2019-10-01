Shareholder Wbi Investments Has Increased Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Position; Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cut Stake in Varian Med Sys (VAR) by $394,400 as Stock Value Declined

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 9.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 2,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 26,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.62 million, down from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $116.42. About 336,287 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – UNDER TERMS OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT VARIAN HAS RIGHT TO SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO CDH PROPOSAL; 20/04/2018 – Varian Calypso Anchored Beacon Transponder For Lung Receives FDA 510k Clearance; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL – NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 22/05/2018 – Varian Notifies Sirtex It Will Not Submit a Counterproposal to Competing Bid; 09/04/2018 – VARIAN SAYS VELOCITY 4.0 SOFTWARE RECEIVED FDA 510 K CLEARANCE; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SECOND HALF DOSE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT VERSUS FIRST HALF; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 03/05/2018 – SIRTEX: MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT MAY AFFECT VARIAN TAKEOVER PLAN; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DRAFT SCHEME BOOKLET FOR SCHEME TO SELL CO TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC LODGED WITH ASIC ON MARCH 9

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 623.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 403,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 468,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.59 million, up from 64,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.44. About 1.67M shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 07/03/2018 – Mars Petcare, Michelson Found Animals Foundation, and R/GA Launch the Leap Venture Studio, the First Dedicated Accelerator Prog; 08/03/2018 – Committed to Fostering a Healthy Work-Life Balance, Momentum Worldwide Announces New Flex Work Initiatives; 30/04/2018 – McCann Worldgroup Sweeps 2018 APAC Effie Awards; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC IPG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.72, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 29/03/2018 – Interpublic: Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Leaving Agency in May; 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals lnauthentic lnfluencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows; 11/04/2018 – Hotwire Names FCB Creative Agency of Record; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS HAS NOT SEEN A BIG PULLBACK IN TERMS OF ALLOCATING DOLLARS TO FACEBOOK – CNBC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPG)

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $399,976 activity. GREENIAUS H JOHN also bought $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) on Tuesday, April 30.

More notable recent The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “McCann Named Agency of the Year at 2019 Clio Awards – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Melissa Ditson Named Chief Creative Officer of MRM//McCann Salt Lake City and San Francisco Offices – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Interpublic Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release NYSE:IPG – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Weber Shandwick’s Judith Harrison Named Diversity Champion at the Ninth Annual Diversity Distinction in PR Awards – PRNewswire” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Shorenstein Properties unveils 601 City Center in Oakland – San Francisco Business Times – San Francisco Business Times” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold IPG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 368.13 million shares or 1.96% less from 375.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.01% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). The Kansas-based Intrust Bancorporation Na has invested 0.09% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Montag A & Assocs owns 0.03% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 15,300 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 4.60 million shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 0.03% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Wellington Mngmt Group Llp stated it has 41,250 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 50,582 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 77,054 shares. Shellback Lp accumulated 200,000 shares. Amer Century invested in 0.02% or 890,265 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.03% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability reported 24,457 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 0.06% or 892,200 shares.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Absolute Shs Tr (WBID) by 65,296 shares to 282,080 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 12,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,141 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 9,900 shares to 37,117 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 15,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Varian Medical Systems EPS beats by $0.19, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Varian Expands Cancer Care Solutions Portfolio with Interventional Oncology Acquisitions – PRNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Varian takes out CyberHeart – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon confirms exclusivity deal with Var Energi for Norway assets – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Varian Medical Systems Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold VAR shares while 171 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 79.69 million shares or 0.67% more from 79.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsr Asset Management invested in 9,684 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Mason Street reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Moreover, British Columbia Invest has 0.09% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). World Asset Mngmt owns 6,708 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Co stated it has 30,108 shares. First Eagle Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1.52M shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. The Michigan-based Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.03% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Smith Asset Mgmt Group Limited Partnership reported 1.23% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). 201,402 were accumulated by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 26,162 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Group Inc holds 0.02% or 15,959 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 219,704 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust reported 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).