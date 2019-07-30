Shareholder Waverton Investment Management LTD Raised Intuit Com Us$0.01 (INTU) Stake; Pettyjohn Wood & White Stake In Fedex (FDX) Was Raised

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Intuit Inc Com Us$0.01 (INTU) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 18,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 287,787 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.23M, up from 269,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc Com Us$0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $281.35. About 1.15 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 28.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,237 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 19,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $172.6. About 1.30M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 20/03/2018 – Shoppers can use the pint-sized FedEx locations to redirect packages and process retail returns; 20/03/2018 – FedEx launches a service to improve the process of returning packages; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT & CEO MICHAEL L. DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 Billion Group Annuity Contract from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company to Reduce Pension Obligations; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – Global Calgary: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – Strong economy, higher rates lift FedEx quarterly profit; 21/03/2018 – Tony Plohetski: BREAKING: Authorities responding to FedEx facility in Austin for suspicious package. Call came in at 9:32; 20/03/2018 – Global Lethbridge: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,

