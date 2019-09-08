Shareholder Waterfront Capital Partners Has Increased Zayo Group Hldgs (Call) (ZAYO) Holding; Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Value Declined While Bowling Portfolio Management Has Decreased Holding by $1.05 Million

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (ZAYO) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 2.12 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 13,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 51,872 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, down from 64,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 7.50 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – IMFINZI MET SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.82 TO $6.92; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Sees Acquiring 71.4 M Shrs at $105/Shr for Aggregate Cost of $7.5; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC SAYS 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK REFLECTS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE APPROACHING 9 PCT IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE WON’T SEEK ACCELERATED OKAY FOR ROVA-T IN CERTAIN SCLC; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Capital Inc Ri reported 75,748 shares. Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.57% or 18,712 shares in its portfolio. Fernwood Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 15,305 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Co has 21,516 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Mcf Lc owns 0.05% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3,577 shares. Intersect Capital Limited Liability Corp has 25,495 shares. 89,204 were reported by Boston Ltd Com. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 1.30M shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Dubuque Bank & Com reported 1.17% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.46% stake. Garrison Asset Mgmt holds 2.37% or 55,628 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Regent Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 20,881 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Jefferies Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.14% or 17,028 shares in its portfolio. Blair William & Il stated it has 778,497 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie: Low P/E Multiple, Solid Dividend And Favorable Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Embarrassingly Cheap Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Systems Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,405 shares to 32,892 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.31B for 7.41 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. Donoghoe Nicholas bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00 million. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). British Columbia Invest Management stated it has 56,124 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.02 million shares. Davidson Advisors owns 931,808 shares for 2.77% of their portfolio. New York-based Art Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 25,641 shares or 0% of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Com has 0.14% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 560,959 shares stake. Elk Creek Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.22% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Nordea Mngmt Ab has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Reaves W H And holds 55,100 shares. Avenir invested in 1.21M shares. Carmignac Gestion owns 469,237 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Redwood Mgmt Limited has invested 0.29% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). C M Bidwell And Associate has invested 0.61% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zayo: Management Is Considering Its Options – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zayo -3.3% as investors sort out NAREIT conference meetings – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Bizwest.com and their article: “Zayo delays annual report filing – BizWest” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo +3% after canceling Citi conference – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR) by 510,391 shares to 859,000 shares, valued at $30.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 266,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,900 shares, and cut its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).