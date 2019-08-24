Shareholder Water Island Capital Lifted Home Depot (HD) Holding; Northrock Partners Trimmed Its Lrad (LRAD) Position as Stock Rose

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 1,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 26,790 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, up from 24,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.54M shares traded or 38.96% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lrad Corp (LRAD) by 60.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 156,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.06% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 256,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Lrad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.59. About 54,290 shares traded. LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) has risen 51.27% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LRAD News: 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp ‘Is Well-Positioned for Significant Fiscal Yr-over-Yr Rev Growth’; 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp 2Q Rev $7.87M; 08/03/2018 LRAD® Corporation Announces Campus Safety and Communication Solutions Initiative; 15/05/2018 – LRAD CORP FILES NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – FBI chief “deeply concerned” about China’s ZTE; 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp 2Q EPS 1c; 20/04/2018 – DJ LRAD Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRAD)

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 247,314 shares to 1,300 shares, valued at $43,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Herc Hldgs Inc by 79,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,316 shares, and cut its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Invest Advisors invested in 169,194 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.31% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 19,547 shares. First Mercantile reported 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Everence Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.85% or 25,357 shares. 3,351 are owned by Pioneer Bank & Trust N A Or. Ativo Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.95% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sumitomo Life Communications owns 0.96% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 37,243 shares. Tompkins Financial Corp holds 1.15% or 27,069 shares in its portfolio. Greenwood Cap Associate Limited Liability Com owns 28,883 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Scott & Selber reported 23,262 shares stake. Bainco Intl Investors reported 48,036 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 2,934 shares. Moody Bancorp Tru Division holds 123,080 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas invested 2.46% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Legacy Cap Incorporated reported 0.42% stake.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $379.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 8,063 shares to 113,582 shares, valued at $9.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 91,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

