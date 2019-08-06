Shareholder Water Island Capital Has Lifted U S G (USG) Stake; Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Decreased Its Position in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by $690,171 as Stock Value Rose

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 8.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 7,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 81,945 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15 million, down from 89,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.18% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $83.54. About 1.38 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8,565 shares to 32,915 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chefs Whse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 28,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Argenx Se.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76M for 21.98 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.