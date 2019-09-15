Shareholder Wasatch Advisors Increased Telenav (TNAV) Holding; Gsa Capital Partners Llp Continues to Hold Holding in Photronics (PLAB)

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Telenav Inc (TNAV) by 67.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 233,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.13% . The institutional investor held 578,138 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63M, up from 344,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Telenav Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.07. About 1.31 million shares traded or 56.35% up from the average. Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) has risen 76.26% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TNAV News: 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss $30.8M; 03/05/2018 – Thinknear Launches Geolink, the First Self-Serve Mobile Advertising Platform to Include Location Score Technology; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC – FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $55 TO $58 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss/Shr 69c; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Billings $55M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC TNAV.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 20/04/2018 – DJ TeleNav Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNAV); 27/03/2018 CARBLOCK ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF ADVISORY BOARD — APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Loss $29M-Loss $31M

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Photronics Inc (PLAB) by 96.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 40,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.33% . The hedge fund held 82,993 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $681,000, up from 42,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Photronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $747.90M market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.13. About 568,812 shares traded or 20.74% up from the average. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.43% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M; 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $10.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 22,252 shares to 89,697 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 8,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 769,036 shares, and cut its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 2.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold TNAV shares while 13 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 19.95 million shares or 9.22% more from 18.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 32,826 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company. Axa, a France-based fund reported 129,627 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 73,600 shares. 578,138 are owned by Wasatch Advisors. Huntington Natl Bank reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 225,856 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. Nokomis Cap Limited Company, a Texas-based fund reported 4.79M shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.01% or 247,400 shares. Citigroup Inc has 8,476 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 12,755 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 30,902 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 4,199 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 6, 2019 : TNAV, GOLD, QQQ, NOK, CCC, TVIX, NIO, MT, TQQQ, AMD, LULU, HMC – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Telenav, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TNAV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Telenav (TNAV) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Telenav (TNAV) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “13 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $892.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 30,342 shares to 37,465 shares, valued at $847,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Syneos Health Inc by 13,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,553 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold PLAB shares while 55 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 60.62 million shares or 1.77% less from 61.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% or 94,187 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Gru Lc has 0% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Group Inc owns 49,109 shares. 31,574 are held by Brandywine Global Investment Limited Liability Company. Perritt Capital Mngmt holds 298,850 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 10.14 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management invested in 0% or 729,226 shares. Franklin Incorporated holds 0% or 452,000 shares. New York-based Laurion Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Palouse Mgmt reported 24,530 shares. Caxton Assocs Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 15,179 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 0% or 35,159 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt holds 0.2% or 395,493 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 275,219 shares. 205 are held by Highstreet Asset Mgmt.

More notable recent Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Photronics Redeems Convertible Debt, Reduces Potentially Dilutive Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on April 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Photronics to Report Third Quarter Earnings Nasdaq:PLAB – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Photronics Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program Nasdaq:PLAB – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 20, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.