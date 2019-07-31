Shareholder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Increased Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake; As Smucker J M Co (SJM) Market Value Rose, Holder Truepoint Trimmed Holding

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,741 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 16,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $128.54. About 3.09M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 53.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 2,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,523 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 5,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $113.13. About 574,988 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 24/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 10 Days; 07/03/2018 – SMUCKER’S BAKING BUSINESS MAY FETCH AS MUCH AS $700 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – BELGYA CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE CHAIR AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – Smucker’s baking brands business may soon be up for sale – Bloomberg; 06/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert from market research firm on J.M. Smucker; 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ACQUIRED BUSINESS TO CONTRIBUTE NET SALES OF ABOUT $800 MLN IN FIRST FULL YEAR AFTER CLOSING TRANSACTION; 23/03/2018 – FDA INFORMED SMUCKER OF 3 REPORTS OF ILLNESS; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS, J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR SALE OF; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Strategic Priorities Include Increased Emphasis Toward Growing Coffee, Pet, Snacking Food Businesses

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.06% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Fdx Incorporated owns 12,160 shares. Cibc Markets reported 0.09% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Amica Retiree Med Trust owns 0.06% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 627 shares. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & has 0.54% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Palouse Cap Mgmt accumulated 57,704 shares. The Missouri-based Comm Commercial Bank has invested 0.02% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Ima Wealth Incorporated has 0.01% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,820 shares. Hanson Doremus Investment invested in 0% or 4 shares. Coho Prtnrs holds 4% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 1.52 million shares. Cim Mangement holds 3,869 shares. Fjarde Ap has 69,475 shares. Lvw Lc owns 23,540 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,717 shares to 14,080 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I Shares Tr (IWP) by 6,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. SJM’s profit will be $200.71 million for 16.07 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.08 actual EPS reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J.M. Smucker Shares Are Still Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on March 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J. M. Smucker: Still Worth A Dip In The Cookie Jar? – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $3.19 million activity. PATSLEY PAMELA H sold $743,400 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, February 6. TEMPLETON RICHARD K had sold 90,842 shares worth $9.19 million on Thursday, January 31. 33,371 shares valued at $3.37 million were sold by DELAGI R GREGORY on Thursday, January 31. $2.34 million worth of stock was sold by ANDERSKOUV NIELS on Thursday, January 31. $922,762 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by XIE BING. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Kozanian Hagop H sold $785,791.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Q2 Earnings Power Semiconductor ETFs? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Texas Instruments Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Analyst Reports for Texas Instruments, Blackstone & Northrop Grumman – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Texas Instruments: Impeccable Quality And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gru Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First Merchants Corporation reported 5,003 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Forte Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company Adv accumulated 10,779 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Cap Int Invsts holds 1.09% or 24.01M shares. Rampart Investment Management Ltd accumulated 24,623 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv owns 127 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust reported 506,841 shares. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 20,788 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc has 38,985 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has 5,080 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership reported 0.63% stake. Schnieders Capital Management holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,552 shares. Amer Interest Gru accumulated 4.12 million shares. Lpl Ltd has invested 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).