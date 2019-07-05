Shareholder Wallington Asset Management Lifted Tjx Companies (TJX) Stake; As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Valuation Declined, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lowered Position

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 26,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 353,062 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, down from 379,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 3.08 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 07/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Vodafone looking at investing in Egypt telecoms infrastructure; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE INTENDS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION USING EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT FACILITIES (INCLUDING HYBRID DEBT SECURITIES) AND AROUND EUR 3 BLN OF MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE BONDS; 27/03/2018 – FinancialExpress: Vodafone-Idea merger in final stages of approval: Govt; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – KUMAR MANGALAM BIRLA WILL BE NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF MERGED COMPANY; 25/05/2018 – News Today: Idea-Vodafone inch close towards merger; 23/04/2018 – OneIndia: Idea-Vodafone Merger: DIPP is considering Idea’s seeks to raise FDI limit to 100%; 30/04/2018 – VODAFONE QATAR 4Q REV. 532M RIYALS; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom CEO says Vodafone, Liberty Tie-up Unacceptable (Video); 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE – ONLY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER BETWEEN VODAFONE INDIA, IDEA CELLULAR TWO BUSINESSES WILL CEASE TO OPERATE AS DISTINCT AND COMPETING ENTITIES; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND O2Dn.DE CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD CREATE MONOPOLY IN GERMAN CABLE DISTRIBUTION

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 6,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 262,424 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.96M, up from 255,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.44. About 3.13 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks That Could Benefit From a Worsening Trade War – Motley Fool” on June 12, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Stocks to Buy for $20 or Less – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EastWest Bioscience Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Kohl’s Is Ending Its Weird Off-Price Outlet Experiment – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,811 are held by Vigilant Capital Mgmt. Icon Advisers Inc Com holds 0.07% or 13,202 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank Inc stated it has 26,603 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Natixis has 0.12% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Massachusetts-based Moors And Cabot has invested 0.69% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Windward Management Ca reported 251,377 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.59% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 60,600 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 8,929 shares. Capital Ltd Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Kcm Invest Advisors Ltd holds 8,685 shares. Brinker reported 194,574 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Community Trust And Com reported 151,252 shares. Jlb And holds 2.58% or 229,993 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc invested in 0.04% or 20,215 shares. Alta Mgmt Lc reported 931,501 shares.

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Movie Studio Inc. Announces Common Stock Buyback Share Repurchase Agreement – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Should Vodafone Shareholders Expect A Dividend Cut? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “At 22-Year Lows, Vodafone Looks Like A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd (CHU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Time To Video Chat Vodafone – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 09, 2019.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $562.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.