Shareholder Wallace Capital Management Raised Loews (L) Position; Dana Investment Advisors Holds Stake in Union Pacific (UNP)

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 19,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The hedge fund held 425,555 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.40M, up from 406,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.25. About 253,539 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SAYS LOEWS SHOULD COMMIT TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $57.48; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority; 14/05/2018 – Loews Quadrupled Barrick Gold Stake Ahead of Earnings Beat; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Bd of Loews Corp Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Board of Loews Corporation Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 08/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Sends Open Letter To the Boards of Directors of Loews Corporation and Boardwalk Partners LP; 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 14,627 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 10,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $162.25. About 900,798 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cable One Inc by 2,033 shares to 65,166 shares, valued at $63.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conduent Inc by 38,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM).

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 22,989 shares to 180,167 shares, valued at $14.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 10,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,260 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

