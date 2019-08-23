Shareholder Wallace Capital Management Increased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Position; Clorox Co (CLX) Holder Cypress Capital Group Lifted Position

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Clorox Co (CLX) by 122.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 2,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 4,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, up from 1,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Clorox Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $156.85. About 442,591 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – Clorox: $2B Repurchase Program Replaces Current $750M Program; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30, EST. $6.17; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Sales Up About 3%; Had Seen Up 1%-3%; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 183,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.73M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $25.39. About 4.28M shares traded or 45.16% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Liberty is said to hold talks with Sunrise for Swiss venture- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR 18.4 BLN EURO; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 20/03/2018 – Nabila Ahmed: Scoop: Liberty Global is in talks with Sunrise Communications about a potential partnership to combine and expand; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO FRIES ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,943 shares to 24,315 shares, valued at $4.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco by 2,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,680 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest Management Ab has invested 0% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Regal Inv Advisors Ltd invested in 17,179 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.22 million shares. Moreover, Synovus Fin Corp has 0.03% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 12,503 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 419,162 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corporation owns 60,584 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Associate Limited accumulated 24,344 shares. 97,429 are owned by Asset Mngmt One Co. Natixis holds 0.1% or 103,135 shares in its portfolio. Nomura has invested 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management holds 0.03% or 9,723 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 359,342 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Com invested in 5 shares. Bailard owns 2,901 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated has 0.04% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 25,191 shares.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $723.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 7,545 shares to 9,633 shares, valued at $883,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 1,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,312 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).