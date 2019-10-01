Shareholder Wade G W & Has Raised Southern Co (SO) Position; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined, Anchor Capital Advisors Has Cut Stake

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 48.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 95,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 292,350 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.16M, up from 196,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.56 billion market cap company. It closed at $61.77 lastly. It is down 17.30% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 11/04/2018 – Alabama Power Dividends Declared; 02/05/2018 – Southern’s Profit Gets Boost From Tax Law Changes — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER ACQUIRES WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO SAYS TRADE PROTECTIONISM DOESN’T WORK IN LONG TERM; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 11,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 382,414 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.85M, down from 393,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $60.36. About 8.65 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Share Price Has Gained 286%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Share Price Is Down 81% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Think QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Share Price Has Gained 196%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Share Price Has Gained 140%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 25,410 are owned by Farmers And Merchants Invests. Proffitt Goodson Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,918 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs has 0.12% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 61,058 shares. Jones Lllp stated it has 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Biondo Investment Advisors Lc reported 89,938 shares. Ipswich Inv Mngmt Inc owns 21,514 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.06% or 182,957 shares. Nadler Financial Gru has 0.06% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 170,000 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Pension Serv has 1.14M shares. Sei Invests Co owns 306,022 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Co Tn holds 18,325 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca, a California-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Susquehanna International Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Shell Asset Management Com accumulated 233,467 shares.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 14,045 shares to 303,235 shares, valued at $25.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 13,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,837 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 20,613 shares to 56,644 shares, valued at $9.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 14,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset Management invested in 0.22% or 20,001 shares. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc reported 49,018 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability has 1.08% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 481,450 shares. Boston Research & holds 1.57% or 68,006 shares. The Michigan-based Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Df Dent And Co accumulated 13,091 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc holds 35,572 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Llc invested in 31,483 shares. Conestoga Capital Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 3,773 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Retail Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 598,333 shares. 23,506 were reported by Beech Hill Advsrs. City Hldg Communications holds 83,646 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial accumulated 257,651 shares. Mariner Ltd holds 422,575 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office Lc owns 170,168 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Big Money Is Flowing In – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Struggles To Persist – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I Stand Behind Verizon, Despite Competitive Pressures – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.