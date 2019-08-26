Shareholder Vista Capital Partners Has Raised Portland General Elec (POR) Stake; Fil LTD Has Lowered Its Lam Research (LRCX) Holding as Stock Rose

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Portland General Elec (POR) by 83.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 18,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 39,952 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 21,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Portland General Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $55.75. About 394,091 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys 3.3% Position in Portland General; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 29.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 162,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 390,376 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.88M, down from 552,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $10.07 during the last trading session, reaching $200.39. About 2.03M shares traded or 11.68% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV) by 5,630 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $114.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG) by 5,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,303 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Int’l Reit Index Fund (VNQI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 2.27 million shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has 0% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 76 shares. Whittier Tru reported 0.08% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). State Street holds 0.01% or 1.94M shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 3,725 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc Inc invested in 0.02% or 9.74M shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 152,447 shares. Lsv Asset invested in 0.03% or 364,874 shares. Everett Harris Ca has 4,350 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Prudential Inc has 0.05% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Brandywine Inv Management accumulated 225 shares. Foundry Ltd Liability Co holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 321,335 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Lc invested in 4,623 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 28,521 shares.

