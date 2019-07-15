Shareholder Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Upped Alamo Group (ALG) Position; As Amerco (UHAL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Indaba Capital Management LP Lowered Holding

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Alamo Group Inc (ALG) by 96.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Alamo Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $97.67. About 50,413 shares traded. Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has risen 3.60% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ALG News: 24/04/2018 – Alamo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alamo Re Limited Series 2015-1 Catastrophe Notes; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.5 – 77km W of Alamo, Nevada; 18/04/2018 – Alamo Pharma Services, Inc.’s Peter Marchesini serves as chairperson of featured Patient Impact tract during the eyeforpharma 2018 meeting; 28/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.1 – 17km SSW of Alamo, Nevada; 07/05/2018 – Galderma Announces Results of ALAMO: A Real-World, Phase 4 Study Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of Epiduo® Forte (adapalene and benzoyl peroxide) Gel, 0.3%/2; 03/05/2018 – ALAMO GROUP INC – APPOINTMENT OF RODERICK BATY AS ITS NEW CHAIRMAN; 04/05/2018 – As Trump’s tariffs bite, small U.S. manufacturers begin to tap the brakes; 08/05/2018 – Alamo Concrete Products Company Adopts SmartDrive Transportation Intelligence Platform to Reduce Collisions and Improve Overall Fleet Safety; 05/04/2018 – Alamo Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 5,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,718 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.16M, down from 72,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $380.17. About 23,058 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 15.18% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 16/04/2018 – Greensboro Tornado: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims; 27/05/2018 – U-Haul Company of Mississippi Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage Ahead of Subtropical Storm Alberto; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $757.6 MLN VS $709.4 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Warehouse Makeover: 800 New U-Haul Self-Storage Rooms Coming to North Randall; 17/05/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Shawnee; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul Using Wellness Program to Attract Fitness-Focused Professionals; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, MI; 04/04/2018 – U-Haul Extending 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Decatur Storm Victims; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO: SPECIAL CASH DIV; 11/04/2018 – U-Haul to Showcase Company’s Newest Self-Storage Facility in Waco

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77 million and $490.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 2.59M shares to 6.92 million shares, valued at $15.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Mta Reit by 504,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Golden Entmt Inc.

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $8.14 earnings per share, up 24.66% or $1.61 from last year’s $6.53 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $159.60M for 11.68 P/E if the $8.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20,250.00% EPS growth.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 41,600 shares to 575,600 shares, valued at $18.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,000 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

