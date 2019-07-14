Shareholder Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Lifted Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) Stake; Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Upped United Technologies (UTX) Position by $30.85 Million as Market Value Rose

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 43.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 25,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 58,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.98. About 783,491 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has declined 0.23% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 09/03/2018 Hudson Pacific Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.82M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04 million, up from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.04M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 23/05/2018 – United Tech: Most Job Openings Will Result From Retirements, Normal Turnover; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). M&T National Bank Corp invested 0.44% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Piedmont Investment Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 14,886 shares. First Republic Investment Inc has invested 0.59% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.07% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 83,612 shares. Theleme Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 7.33% or 953,000 shares in its portfolio. Cumberland Advsrs Inc holds 0.08% or 1,695 shares in its portfolio. Intrust State Bank Na has 1,609 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag, Germany-based fund reported 80,570 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl Incorporated invested in 729,370 shares. Century owns 11,185 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Lc invested in 176 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc has 1,480 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd, New York-based fund reported 4,127 shares. Anchor Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Fake Meat Battle, Grubhub, Slack, Apple And More – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: G20 Summit Takes Center Stage – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger Could Mean Trouble for General Electric – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48 A Share In Cash; You Buy XBI – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Valuewalk.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point Joins Pershing In Opposing UTCâ€™s Merger With Raytheon – ValueWalk” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21 billion and $6.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.76M shares to 9.99M shares, valued at $742.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 40,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. 9,620 United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares with value of $1.15 million were sold by Dumais Michael R. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 843,229 shares. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 354,901 shares or 0% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Comm Limited reported 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Tower Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.01% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Daiwa Group Inc Inc accumulated 5.17 million shares or 1.55% of the stock. Eii Capital Mgmt reported 23,686 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 16,580 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Westwood Gru Inc has 0.28% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 791,860 shares. 20,855 are held by Eaton Vance. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 63,866 shares. Mariner reported 6,448 shares stake. Teachers Insur & Annuity Association Of America holds 0.44% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) or 143,396 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 56,567 shares.