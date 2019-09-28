Shareholder Villere St Denis J & Co Has Upped Howard Hughes (HHC) Holding; Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Cut Its Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Share Price Declined

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 12,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 660,038 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.74 million, up from 647,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $129.21. About 124,632 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 21.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 7,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 25,634 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, down from 32,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIDES GAS CONDITIONING PLANT, WELLS AND PIPELINE REMAIN SAFELY SHUT IN AFTER LARGE AFTERSHOCK; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 4.51 million shares to 759,970 shares, valued at $16.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 24,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,400 shares, and cut its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold HHC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 32.75 million shares or 15.70% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.82M were accumulated by Blackrock. Holt Advsr Lc Dba Holt Prns LP invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Pentwater Cap Mngmt LP reported 0.46% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company stated it has 17,886 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Csat Advisory L P, a Michigan-based fund reported 84 shares. Forward Management Limited owns 0.17% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 7,920 shares. Miracle Mile Limited Co reported 0.04% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 1,356 shares. Sei Investments Company stated it has 56,670 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 81,668 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 149,283 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested in 0% or 48,094 shares. Nomura Hldg owns 354,144 shares. Parametric Port Associate Llc has 0.01% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Moreover, Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 16,740 shares.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00 million and $110.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB) by 24,865 shares to 55,382 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

