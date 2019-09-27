Shareholder Vigilant Capital Management Has Raised Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) Holding; Ashmore Wealth Management Decreased Stake in Oracle (ORCL) as Stock Value Rose

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) by 9.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 26,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 306,455 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.65M, up from 279,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 4.21M shares traded or 27.13% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 20/03/2018 – lnovio Closes License and Collaboration Agreement with ApolloBio To Develop and Commercialize VGX-3100 in Greater China; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LEVEL OF EXTERNALISATION REVENUE, DIVESTMENT TIMING AND INVESTMENT IN LAUNCHES IMPACTED OVERALL RESULTS; 27/05/2018 – LUYE PHARMA BUYS ASTRAZENECA’S SIGNATURE PRODUCTS SEROQUEL,; 09/05/2018 – Immuno-Oncology Treatment Imfinzi for Stage III, Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Now Approved in Canada; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Delays Phase 3 Clinical Trial Results for Mystic to 2H; 30/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY FINDINGS IN TERRANOVA WERE CONSISTENT WITH THOSE OBSERVED IN PREVIOUS TRIALS WITH FASENRA; 02/04/2018 – COMPUGEN LICENSES ANTIBODY PRODUCTS TO ASTRAZENECA’S MEDIMMUNE; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: FDA Approval Comes on the Back of LOKELMA Receiving Authorization From European Commission; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – RESULTS AT AACR INCLUDE UPDATED FINDINGS FROM SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc sold 117,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 707,104 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.28 million, down from 825,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.96. About 13.13 million shares traded or 0.56% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution Space; 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss/Shr 98c; 07/05/2018 – Organizations Worldwide Turn to Oracle Cloud to Fuel their Modernization Efforts; 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO BUY NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive Continued Revenue; 10/05/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Enables Earned Value Management to Improve Project Delivery; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Berkshire results; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q OTHER INCOME 489.4M RUPEES

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM Stock Looks Cheap Here – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Simple Reasons to Stay Away From Oracle – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle, Microsoft Teams announce integration – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle speaking with Google’s antitrust investigators – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Has Huge Upside If It Can Improve On Its Existing Businesses – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Natl Trust owns 157,580 shares. Black Creek Inv Mngmt Inc holds 4.50M shares or 8.45% of its portfolio. Sit Investment accumulated 9,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 0.02% or 4,615 shares in its portfolio. Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas invested 0.48% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 36,092 are held by Johnson Grp. Qv Invsts reported 82,210 shares stake. 420,627 are held by Quantitative Ltd Limited Liability Company. Weatherly Asset Management Lp holds 0.22% or 19,653 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1.24% stake. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 75,369 shares. Community Svcs Group Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation owns 713,567 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As, Norway-based fund reported 3.14M shares. Clark Capital Mgmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 659,273 shares.