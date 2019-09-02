Shareholder Victory Capital Management Lifted South St (SSB) Position; Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Holder Cadian Capital Management LP Cut Its Position

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 75.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 1.73 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The hedge fund held 565,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.52M, down from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $852.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.48. About 349,196 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Operating Results for First Quarter of 2018; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 75c; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 18/05/2018 – Levin Capital Strategies LP Exits Position in NanoString; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.78, REV VIEW $103.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY REVENUE ROSE 33 PCT TO $114.9 MLN (CORRECTS PERIOD); 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $2.60-Loss $2.90

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in South St Corp (SSB) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 44,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.19 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in South St Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.58. About 89,665 shares traded. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 8.33% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 23/04/2018 – South State Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – South State 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents Increased by $266.9M; 07/03/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 34C; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – PER SHARE DIVIDEND AMOUNT HIGHER BY $0.01 PER SHARE, OR 3.0% COMPARED TO LAST QUARTER AND SAME QUARTER ONE YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP SSB.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.42; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – QTRLY NET INTREST INCOME $ 128.97 MLN VS $ 97.4 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018, CAP ON INTERCHANGE FEES UNDER DURBIN AMENDMENT WILL BE IN PLACE FOR COMPANY

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 21,852 shares to 57,890 shares, valued at $10.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 18,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,100 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 143,887 shares to 5.15 million shares, valued at $36.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 257,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold NSTG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding owns 468,906 shares. Us Bank & Trust De invested in 410 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 24,309 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 3.91M shares. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 221,848 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 3,481 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited accumulated 45,717 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Blackrock has 2.24M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 0.01% or 396,743 shares. Alyeska Group Lp owns 555,637 shares. 8,921 were reported by Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corp. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. One Trading LP holds 0% or 1,022 shares.

