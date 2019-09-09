Shareholder Verus Financial Partners Raised Anthem (ANTM) Stake; Servicenow (NOW) Stock Value Rose While Crestwood Capital Management LP Trimmed by $2.13 Million Its Holding

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $249.38. About 2.24 million shares traded or 60.49% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 8,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 48,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.98 million, down from 57,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $263.5. About 1.40 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.03% or 38,009 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 203,446 shares. Communication Of Vermont invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Daiwa Gru Incorporated holds 0.03% or 11,846 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited accumulated 79,055 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Lp stated it has 0.33% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Lincoln National Corporation has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 52,411 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 53,686 shares. Nuwave Investment Ltd holds 0.56% or 1,919 shares. Indiana-based Old National Bancorp In has invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). The New York-based Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.89% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Ithaka Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 122,999 shares. Parkwood Limited Liability stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Grassi Inv holds 27,270 shares or 1% of its portfolio.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,072 shares to 57,780 shares, valued at $10.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $32.78 million for 365.97 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

