Shareholder Verus Financial Partners Raised Anthem (ANTM) Holding; As Celgene (CELG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Green Valley Investors Has Decreased Position by $40.68 Million

Green Valley Investors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 53.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc analyzed 432,721 shares as the company's stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 369,961 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.90 million, down from 802,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $65.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $92.76. About 3.57M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500.

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company's stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $299.98. About 1.12 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 474,299 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 182 shares. The Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Ltd has invested 1% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Fisher Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking has 0.18% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hl Finance Serv Lc accumulated 0.02% or 11,254 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.1% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Fort Lp has invested 0.31% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Citadel Advisors Limited Co holds 1.24 million shares. State Street Corporation reported 30.46 million shares. National Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Whittier Trust stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 5,000 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.01% or 27,792 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.