Shareholder Verity Asset Management Has Upped Southern Co (SO) Position; Blb&B Advisors Decreased Its Stake in Ppl (PPL) as Stock Value Declined

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 251.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 35,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 14,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $55.97. About 1.90M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL BEGINS; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 12/04/2018 – Prepare now for increased energy use during the heat of summer; 10/05/2018 – New construction milestones reached at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 02/05/2018 – Third class of Vogtle 3&4 operators pass NRC licensing exam; 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q REV. $6.37B, EST. $5.87B

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 11,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 178,175 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 189,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $30.24. About 1.23 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 8,751 shares to 41,684 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 98,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 725,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $405.57 million for 13.50 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Clark Henry A III, worth $100,380. The insider Lantrip Mark sold 33,000 shares worth $1.63 million. Shares for $63,345 were bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.