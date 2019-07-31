Shareholder Venator Capital Management LTD Has Upped Fedex (FDX) Holding; American Research & Management Holding in International Business Machine (IBM) Has Decreased as Stock Value Declined

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $149.77. About 2.62M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 26/04/2018 – CEO of UK’s TSB bank drafts in IBM to fix online banking problems; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing; 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q; 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity lncidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,400 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, up from 27,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $172.39. About 1.12M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Darwin Singleton: BREAKING: CNN reporting FBI says the explosion overnight in Austin, Texas at a FedEx center may be related to; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.61, REV VIEW $64.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 20/03/2018 – Nail and shrapnel packed package bound for Austin explodes at FedEx facility; police fear a serial bomber is behind Texas blasts; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds had video of bomber long before FedEx store footage; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS BOMBER BOMBINGS IN TEXAS ARE TERRIBLE AND CARRIED OUT BY SICK PEOPLE, CALLS FOR FINDING PERPETRATORS “AS SOON AS POSSIBLE”; 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States; 20/03/2018 – KOIN News: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from Austin to; 20/03/2018 – KMSS FOX 33: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.09 billion for 10.76 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Simplilearn Collaborates With IBM to Introduce Four Master’s Programs in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence Fields – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM: Red Is The New Blue – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM: A Worse Quarter Than It Initially Appears – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $350.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A.D. Makepeace Company (MAKE) by 699 shares to 3,308 shares, valued at $14.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 7,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $318,546 activity. 2,300 shares were sold by MERINO JOHN L, worth $419,160.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BOX, PYX, FDX and RLGY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “FAA To Streamline Fire Regulations For Cargo Compartments – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Transportation Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Rally Pauses As DOJ Probes Big Tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

